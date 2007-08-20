Erie Kansas Home to Unique Classic Car Find Sunday, June 25, 2017 6:00 PM EDT Updated: You hear about barn finds, maybe one car, maybe two cars but never five that have been well preserved" Dave Lucas knows he's been connected with a rare collection. The classic cars have been preserved in this barn by Richard Wilton, whose stepfather sold him five cars all built in the 1920s and 30s. Each one of the cars has sentimental value to him. "It's just like having your third kid, ya know. They're apart of ya" says Wilton. But soon he is moving t... More>>

"Clay Day" Sunday, June 25, 2017 11:09 AM EDT Updated: Residents in Sarcoxie, Missouri are coming together -- to support one of their own. Eight-year-old Sarcoxie native Clay Wormington -- is battling leukemia. Carter: "I was just, I was just sick to death, I was just really sad because he's one of my best best friends." So residents of Sarcoxie got together to help Clay with a car wash, auctions, and dinner. Megan: "Many people from the community got together with multiple different idea...

Over Capacity Ottawa County Jail Inmate Population Friday, June 23, 2017 7:26 PM EDT Updated: Today Keisha Miller is taking care of court fines, next Friday she will return to jail to finish her sentence for drugs. She'll enter a jail that's already over capacity, more than a year after being sentenced. "I'm almost 11 months clean off of methamphetamine. When i got my charges a year and a half ago, i was doing really bad and i could have used that punishment right then" she says. The county jail's administrator says overcrowding is a safety a concern for the guards ...

Potential Tuition Increase For Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College Thursday, June 22, 2017 7:30 PM EDT Updated: Students may have to reach a little deeper in their wallets to pay for tuition next year at NO. "We are having to make some tough decisions. We're gonna request a tuition increase of about 5 dollars a credit hour, so that's gonna be about 250 dollars over the course of the year" says Public Information Coordinator, Jordan Adams. Not all students are comfortable with the potential tuition increase. "At first sight, it's not that much, yes I agree. But overall in the lo...

Tick Illnesses Thursday, June 22, 2017 2:38 PM EDT Updated: The heat is here, meaning more people are headed to the great outdoors. And with a mild winter, health officials expect a high number of ticks this year also bringing an increased risk of tick-borne illnesses. Billy Wade is a storm chaser, and nature photographer, so he spends the majority of his time, outside, in tick-prone areas. Wade: "I've never gotten sick, but I have had tick bites turn into infections, and, not staph or anything like that, but I've had l...

SWAT Demo Part of Upward Bound Summer School at Crowder College Wednesday, June 21, 2017 6:22 PM EDT Updated: Upward Bound is giving high school students the chance to experience a variety of career opportunities from medicine to crime and punishment.

Two hundred fifty high school students are spending part of the summer at Crowder College in the program.

Joplin Business Success Wednesday, June 21, 2017 5:26 PM EDT Updated: "Everything Must Go" is a phrase many of us see or hear as retailers across the country face bankruptcy and store closures. But for some in Joplin..it's a different story. Jones: "Having a loyal customer base has probably been our salvation, in this area." Ron Jones and his wife own the Radio Shack on Maiden Lane in Joplin. And in their case -- it's helpful to own their store, even if it's under a national franchise. That way...

Missouri Senior Rx Program to Expire Tuesday, June 20, 2017 6:37 PM EDT Updated: A Missouri program that helps seniors pay for pharmaceuticals is about to end. The Missouri Senior RX program coverage expires at the end of this month. For Virginia Knight that is not good news.

Two Sentenced Today For Taylor Thomas' Murder Monday, June 19, 2017 9:22 PM EDT Updated: 20-year-old Taylor Thomas was shot and killed in October of 2014 during a robbery. Five people were charged in connection to his death. Monday's sentencings included Darius Rainey, who was convicted of first degree murder and will spend life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 25 years. Corbin spragg was also sentenced. He'll spend 27 and a half years in prison for second degree murder and aggravated kidnapping. We spoke with Spragg's uncle, Anthony Reed, who's...

Patriotic Memorial On Display Monday, June 19, 2017 2:49 PM EDT Updated: Freedom, it's something that many of us take for granted. But what we may forget, is the price of our freedom. There's two brothers in Southwest Missouri working to change that. Duane: "We all take advantage of it, and we all go without thinking about it, because, it is our freedom, we don't have to worry, and we want to continue that way." Duane Swatosh and his brother Claire are both veterans. They love our country, and our history, and they're taking it on th...

Father's day Car Show in Joplin Brings Hundreds Sunday, June 18, 2017 10:44 PM EDT Updated: Blendville Christian Church in Joplin held it's third annual Father's Day Car Show. 27 cars were entered in the show bringing car show friends together. The event included a bake sale as a fundraiser for the church's nursery. Families came out to the church parking lot not only to compete, but enjoy some family time. Despite the light rain through out the day, over 250 people showed up to celebrate dads around the area.

Riverton Power Plant Implosion Sunday, June 18, 2017 1:26 PM EDT Updated: We move from falling trees -- to falling buildings! This morning in Riverton, demolition crews brought down the former Empire power plant building and it's smoke stack. People began lining up at 4:30 am in Riverton to witness something you don't get to see everyday. Crews from KCOM Demolition have been working for several weeks preparing the Empire District Electric Company's former Riverton power plant -- for demolition. Initially, the...

South West Missouri Democrats Holds Raffle to Promote Petition to Drop "Right to Work" Act Saturday, June 17, 2017 11:06 PM EDT Updated: Democrats are getting active in Joplin and giving locals the chance to voice their opinion on the 'Right to Work Act" by signing the petition against it at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Hall. A barbeque, pie auction and raffle are all part of the event raising funds for the South West Missouri Democrats. Local Unions hosted the event for people to try and connect and make the changes they want to see in the labor force. "If we gather enough petitions...